US premier violator of JCPOA

She informed that a team comprised of members from Vice Presidency for Legal Affairs, ministry of foreign affairs and Iranian experts are discussing four arguments of the Islamic Republic about the JCPOA case and the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the nuclear deal with affiliated world countries.

"The US is not a participant to the JCPOA and even if we suppose it as a participant, the US is not the one to take the case to the UNSC," she said.

According to Articles 10 and 11 of the resolution included on the JCPOA, Iran has complied with all the provisions, while the US has evaded the regulations, Joneidi underlined.

"Iran has fulfilled all its obligations and has not committed any violations, and the United States is the premier violator," she added.

The Iranian official called for the UNSC to judge and make its decisions based on legal and rational interpretations.

Pulling out of the JCPOA in 2018, the US claims it is rightful to put forward and discuss the issues related to the nuclear deal against the Islamic Republic.

Just a couple of days after his failure in the UNSC to extend Iran's arms embargo, Donald Trump is doing his best to activate a "snapback" mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would restore international sanctions on Iran. This is other parties to the deal believe that the US is not allowed to resort to this mechanism.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that Washington delivered a letter to the UN for snapback invocation against Iran to bring back sanctions in 30 days.

The Indonesian Ambassador to UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, announced the Security Council was “not in the position to take further action” on the US snapback bid against Iran.

Stating that the US objective is to destroy Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA, Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations said on Wed. that the deliberations in the UN Security Council showed the US isolation once again.

HJ/IRN84017059