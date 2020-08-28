'Clock ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe'

In a tweet on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that UN sanctions will snap back against Iran on September 20. “If any member of the UN Security Council introduces a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the U.S. will oppose it. If no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR2231 works,” wrote Pompeo.

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in response that “13 members, incl. President of UNSC have declared that America has NO legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it's not a JCPOA participant.”

“The clock is ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe! This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also attached a screenshot of the JCPOA which shows the mechanism can only be activated by a “JCPOA participant” while the US has officially “ceased participation” in the deal.

