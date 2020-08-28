  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2020, 10:10 AM

Tehran:

'Clock ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe'

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – A spokesman with the Iranian Foreign Ministry reacted to the claims made by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the activation of the snapback mechanism.

In a tweet on Thursday, Pompeo claimed that UN sanctions will snap back against Iran on September 20. “If any member of the UN Security Council introduces a resolution to continue sanctions relief, the U.S. will oppose it. If no resolution is introduced, the sanctions on Iran will still return on September 20. That’s how UNSCR2231 works,” wrote Pompeo.

Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote in response that “13 members, incl. President of UNSC have declared that America has NO legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it's not a JCPOA participant.”

“The clock is ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe! This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy,” he added.

Khatibzadeh also attached a screenshot of the JCPOA which shows the mechanism can only be activated by a “JCPOA participant” while the US has officially “ceased participation” in the deal.

MAH/5010280

News Code 162845

