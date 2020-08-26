US once again suffered historic defeat at UNSC: Khatibzadeh

In reaction to the stance of current president of the UN Security Council on US 'snapback' bid, Khatibzadeh on Wednesday said, "Last night, the United States faced another historic defeat at the UN Security Council."

"On August 14, the US request to extend the arms embargo against Iran was opposed by members of the Security Council, and on August 20, also its attempt to distribute a declaration against Iran was again opposed by the members," he added.

Khatibzadeh said, "It may be the first time in the history of the Security Council that in less than 10 days, a permanent member of the Security Council has faced a 'BIG NO'."

"For the first time, the President of the Security Council has officially stated that the United States is essentially incompetent to distribute such declarations among its members," he added.

"The statement by the President of the Security Council in which stated that the US request is invalid and ineffective and has many legal consequences.," he added.

He went on to say, "The United States is so upset by last night's incident that its ambassador to the United Nations also attacked its European allies, calling them Iran's partners."

"What happened last night is the eighth or ninth US defeat in recent months," the spokesman noted.

"We hope that our partners in the JCPOA, as well as all permanent and non-permanent members of the Security Council, will show that they will not allow the United States to use the UN Security Council as a tool to intimidate others and violate international law," Khatibzadeh added.

Indonesian Ambassador to UN and the current president of the UN Security Council, Dian Triansyah Djani, said on Tuesday that the Security Council was not in the position to take further action on the US snapback bid against Iran, adding that there is no consensus in the 15 members of the Security Council on the US bid to return all UN sanctions on Iran.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the accord.

The majority of the UN Security Council members said they would not support the United States’ move to snapback sanctions since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

