  1. Politics
Aug 26, 2020, 2:16 PM

Iran eyes purchasing Russian-made military equipment: Deputy

Iran eyes purchasing Russian-made military equipment: Deputy

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation for Arms Affairs said that Islamic Republic of Iran is interested in purchasing Russian-made military equipment.

Speaking in a visit to Russia International Military Exhibition (ARMY-2020) in Patriot Park, 55km West Moscow on Wednesday, he reiterated, “Iran is interested in buying Russian military equipment and warfare after country’s arms embargo is lifted.”

“I believe that after lifting restrictions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has high hopes for purchasing military equipment from Russia,” he added.

He went on to say that Russia has a good package of military orders and long-standing stable contacts with many countries.

It should be noted that Iran’s arms embargo will be expired on Oct. 17, 2020 according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).  

MA/IRN84016410

News Code 162784

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News