Iran eyes purchasing Russian-made military equipment: Deputy

Speaking in a visit to Russia International Military Exhibition (ARMY-2020) in Patriot Park, 55km West Moscow on Wednesday, he reiterated, “Iran is interested in buying Russian military equipment and warfare after country’s arms embargo is lifted.”

“I believe that after lifting restrictions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has high hopes for purchasing military equipment from Russia,” he added.

He went on to say that Russia has a good package of military orders and long-standing stable contacts with many countries.

It should be noted that Iran’s arms embargo will be expired on Oct. 17, 2020 according to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MA/IRN84016410