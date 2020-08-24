  1. Politics
Zonnour:

US has no legal right to push so-called snapback mechanism

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission dismissed any legal right for the US to push a so-called snapback mechanism in JCPOA to restore UN sanctions against Iran.

“The Americans have no legal right and argument to push for activating such a mechanism,” Mojtaba Zonnour said on Monday.

He pointed out to the US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018 and noted that Washington is no longer a participant to the pact. "So, if the non-participant US is allowed to activate a mechanism in JCPOA, any other country could!”

Referring to the recent failure of the US at the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran, Zonnour said the US, after its failure in UNSC, is sticking to any means to achieve its goals. "However such goals will not materialize."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also said on Monday the 'snapback mechanism' is a 'fake' term used by the US as it is not mentioned in the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Also on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to the US’ struggles to impose new bans and resolutions against Iran, saying, “We will not allow the US and the Israeli regime, which possess nuclear weapons in the region and have already used such weapons, to ridicule the IAEA’s goals.”

