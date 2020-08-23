US forces withdraw from Camp Taji in northern Baghdad

US-affiliated troops have pulled out of Camp Taji on Sunday and handed over the base to Iraqi forces, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command noted that the international coalition forces evacuated position number 8 at Camp Taji on August 23.

He went on to say that this position was used to train and equip the Iraqi Army by the foreign troops from Austria, the US, and New Zealand.

“The rest of the positions in this base will be given to the Iraqi forces according to the schedule,” he added.

Camp Taji is located 80 kilometers north of Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. US forces have withdrawn from six military bases in Iraq since the beginning of this year.

