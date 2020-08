TEHRAN, Aug. 23 (MNA) – The mourning ceremony of Third Infallible Imam of Household of Holy Prophet, Imam Hussein (PBUH) was held in Abdullah ibn Hassan (PBUH) Hosseiniyah on Saturday.

The mourning ceremony was held with the eulogy of Hanif Taheri by fully observing of health protocols due to outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country.