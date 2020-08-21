Palestine burning in fire of Zionist regime's impudence

"Today is the World Mosque Day. It’s been 51 years since Zionist extremists set fire on al-Aqsa Mosque – the first qibla of Muslim people, a common heritage of human beings, and a symbol of unity among all monotheistic religions, wrote Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Friday on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of Israel's burning of al-Aqsa Mosque, which is annually commemorated as the World Mosque Day.

The innocent Palestine is still burning in the fire of the Zionist regime’s impudence and incursion and the treason of certain Arab rulers," he added.

On August 21, 1969, the mosque was set on fire by an Australian settler in coordination with Israeli officials and military forces. The fire gutted the southeastern wing of the mosque.

The World Mosque Day has now turned into an annual occasion when Muslims around the world highlight the importance of the al-Aqsa Mosque as the third holiest site of Muslim world.

ZZ/5004134