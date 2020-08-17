Iran promises to stand by Hamas in defending Palestinians

Speaking in a phone conversation with the representative of Hamas Palestinian movement in Tehran on Monday, Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi condemned the UAE's normalization of ties with the Zionist regime and added that although some Arab regimes claim that they are Muslim and supporting Palestine, however, unfortunately, they are dealing the issue of Palestine very mercenarily, also, under the US pressures, they are revealing their hidden connection with the Zionists in order to normalize it.

Ghazizadeh went on to state, “For my part, I declare on behalf of the Islamic Consultative Assembly that we stand by the Palestinians”, adding, “Even if we are left alone, again we will continue to defend the Palestinians cause.”

Assuring the Hamas representative that the UAE act would influence the realization of the Palestinian cause, he also expressed hope that God would help the people of the Resistance of Axis in pursuing the right path

Khaled Al-Qaddumi also hailed the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Palestine, stressing “We believe that Iran has always been at the forefront in supporting Palestinian."

Addressing Ghazizadeh, he said, " I appreciate your sincere positions towards Palestine”, adding that as Iranian honorable people and the Islamic Republic of Iran are on our side, we Palestinians don’t think that we are alone in the resistance path.

RHM/IRN83910360