Produced by Mohammad Reza Shafah and directed by Hossein Darabi, 'Shoes' has been selected to vie at the final section of the Spi Stories International Short Film Festival in Italy.

The short film "Shoes" is one of the productions of Soureh Film Club.

Soureh Film Club's short films have so far been able to participate in nearly 200 domestic and international festivals and won 110 awards from prestigious domestic and foreign festivals.

