'The World's Last House' to vie at Athens Digital FilmFest.

Written by Payam Mahmoudi and Amir Gholami, 'The World's Last House' is about an old man, answering people's letters and solving their problems at a far-off cottage for a long time, who is facing the most weird challenge of his life.

Amir Gholami, a well-known Kurdish filmmaker in Iran, has previously received two awards of best short film and best director for a short film at Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco for his movie 'The Sea Swells'.

The World's Last House' will also take part in the 9th Riurau Film Festival in Spain which is slated to be held on 28 August- 11 September in Valencia.

The 9th Athens International Digital Film Festival (AIDFF) has accepted applications from 45 countries, from more than 2000 filmmakers. Athens International Digital Film Festival stands as an international meeting point for creators and audience, since its very first year. Simultaneously it achieved an alignment with the major developments regarding cinema, which is steadily moving towards the Digital Age. Featured as an innovative Festival it soon experienced an unexpected response from many filmmakers around the world.

