Iran apparel exports to 29 countries hit $35mn in five months

In the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 20-September 21), Iran has exported 4,527 tons of clothing worth $35,190,052 million to more than 29 countries, Seyed Ruhollah Latifi said and added, “This is while, in the last Iranian year only 4 countries including Afghanistan, Russia, Iraq, and Yemen were the destinations of the Iranian clothing export."

The Customs Administration spokesman noted, “Currently, our country's garments and textile are being exported to Iraq, Kuwait, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, Korea, Japan, UAE, England, Venezuela, Ivory Coast, Italy, Turkey, Canada, Qatar, Oman, Nigeria, Switzerland, Pakistan, Georgia, Spain, and Denmark.”

Although the commercial import of clothing is prohibited, the amount of clothing import during this period hit less than two 2.5 tons worth $ 514,441 thousand, he also added.

