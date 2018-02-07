Over $25m worth of agricultural produce exported from Zanjan

TEHRAN, Feb. 7 (MNA) – Business Development Director of Zanjan's Agriculture Organization Abdollah Jafari said more than $25 million worth of agricultural produce were exported from Zanjan province to 16 world countries.

He made the remark on Wednesday, saying, “various types of livestock, agricultural and horticultural produce, valued at more than 918 billion rials equivalent to $25 million, were exported from this province to 16 countries in the world since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018).”

Tomato paste, raw animal products (live cow, day-old chick and broil), tomato, tree apple, raisin, garlic, dried fruits, watermelon and dairies including cheese, cream and yogurt were of the products exported from Zanjan Province to 16 foreign countries, he observed.

He put the total weight of products exported from this province to abroad in the same period at more than 41,925 tons.

He pointed to the Germany, Belgium, Turkey, Austria, Iraq, Russia, Kuwait, Denmark, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Armenia, Hungary, Poland, Qatar, Bahrain, Republic of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan as countries that imported agricultural and horticultural produce from Zanjan Province, the director highlighted.

The agricultural produce exported from this province to 16 countries since the beginning of the current year registered 32 and 18 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

Jafari put the volume of agricultural produce exported from this province to other countries in the past Iranian calendar year in 1395 (ended March 20, 2017) at 50,000 tons.

