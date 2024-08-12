Iran exports 91,000 tons of cereals in 2023: Official

Davood Lapehchi put the annual consumption of cereals and legumes in Iran 950,000 tons and 1 million tons.

Speaking in a news conference, he added, “According to the statistics, the per capita consumption of cereals in Iran stands at between 8 and 10 kilograms, the rate of which stands at 13 kg in the global average.”

Turning to the production of cereals in the country, Lapehchi noted that between 650,000 and 700,000 tons of different species of cereals were produced in the country last year (ended March 20, 2024), the rate of which is expected to increase in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024).

According to the statistics, about 199,000 tons and 243,000 tons of cereals were imported into the country in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

He further pointed out that about 50,000 tons of cereals were imported into the country in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to July 22, 2024).

MA/IRN85566065