YAZD, Nov. 07 (MNA)– Among small and large shops in Yazd ancient city, registered in World Heritage List, there are still old chambers in streets and bazaars of the city that buying something from these shops is reminiscent of sweet memories of past.

Existence of a number of old chambers in Yazd Bazaar or old streets of this city, ranging from carpet selling to groceries, is a review of memories of half a century of people of this ancient city.