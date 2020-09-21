US' behavior clear violation of intl. regulations

He made the remarks in his meeting with high judiciary officials on Monday.

Raeisi underlined the significance of being determined in resolving domestic problems and noted that tying the solution of internal problems to external issues [the result of the US Presidential elections] is a strategic mistake.

Today's behavior of the Americans about previously accorded agreements is a clear violation of international regulations and treaties, he said.

Europeans must live up to their commitments in practice, he said, adding that the sole act of making statements and speeches is not enough.

He also criticized the normalization of ties between some regional Arab rulers and the Israeli regime and said that Iran's strategy is Resistance against the enemies and making improvements relying on domestic capabilities.

The sacred defense has brought power and authority to the country and this power must be used intelligently, the Judiciary chief said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Saturday evening that the US has reimposed UN sanctions against Iran. The foreign ministers of three European countries, known as E3 reaffirmed their full commitment to UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in a joint statement in response to US claims of returning the UN sanctions on Iran.

