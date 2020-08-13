US sanctions against Iran failed: Nobakht

He made the remarks on Thursday, noting that the US aimed at stopping all the economic activities of the Islamic Republic, however, despite severe sanctions, Iran managed to continue its development projects.

Nobakht pointed out that the US expected the Iranian government to confront difficulty in paying the salaries of its employees, however, none of their plans have been successful.

“Today, the resignation or removal of John Bolton and Brian Hook, who were in charge of the sanctions against Iran, is being analyzed as a failure of sanctions at the international level,” he added.

He further expressed hope that the Iranian government will implement its economic projects in the near future.

FA/IRN 83906026