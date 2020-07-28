PBO chief tours Zanjan for monitoring development projects

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA)- Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht visited Zanjan province on Monday with the aim of monitoring various stages of construction operation of development projects.

He visited Qazvin-Zanjan Railway project and also construction operation stages of Zanjan-Bijar Highway. Signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of 2,000 residential units for needy and deprived people of this province was of the other programs in this visit.