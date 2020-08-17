  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2020, 9:31 PM

Relation development with Azerbaijan Republic Iran's policy

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Head of Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht said that development of relations with neighboring countries, including the Republic of Azerbaijan is one of the policies of the government.

He made the remarks in Ardebil on Monday, saying, "Development of relations with neighboring countries is one of the policies of Iranian government."

"We can carry out joint projects with the Republic of Azerbaijan with the provision of infrastructure," he added, saying, "This measure is one of the main commitments and priorities of the government."

"One of the most appropriate and strong regional relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran is with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and for this reason, all necessary measures are taken to develop the relations between the two countries," he noted.

"Given the favorable conditions between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic, I hope that in the near future we will see more prosperity between two countries," Nobakht said.

