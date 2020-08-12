Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 12

Etela’at

US delegation to visit Beirut on new govt. formation

Govt. spox: Iran welcomes the change of attitude by US

Iran will respond decisively to any US misconduct

Acute coronavirus cases fall by 25%

Rouhani: domestic oil sales effective move to counter sanctions

Kayhan

Syrian nomads joining the Army in anti-terrorism fight

New York Times: different crises surrounding the US

Rouhani pledges all-out effort to soothe economic woes

E3 cooperating with US in renewing Iran’s arms embargo

Russia says has registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine

Iran

Russian vaccine to save the world?

Possible scenarios on Lebanon’s future

Arman Melli

Govt. to offer ETF shares in late August

Aftab

Iran rejects claims about partial removal of sanctions

