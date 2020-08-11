US to be the first to leave Iraq: ex-envoy

Speaking in a meeting on the issue of the Resistance, Hassan Kazemi Qomi stated, “ US was the first country who entered Iraq” adding, “ Either by approval of the Iraqi Parliament or by the force of the Axis of Resistance, US will be the first one who will leave Iraq.”

He called the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces an integral part of the Iraqi people’s forces and condemned the United States' insistence on the absence of Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces and its intention to take the power of the Iraqi people, which is the defense power of this country.

Kazemi Qomi called the confrontation between the two arrogant fronts Zionist and the United States with the Resistance Front as the outcome of the developments in the region and added that the Resistance Front was formed with the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and today its geographical scope is no longer limited to Iran but extends from the Persian Gulf to East Asia and North Africa.

