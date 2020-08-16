Altruism, patience key to overcome threats, pressure: Zarif

“The history of Iran and the Islamic Revolution is filled with numerous braveries and honors; however, the history of eight years of selfless defense of our men and women [against Baath forces] has a special place,” Zarif said on the 30th liberation anniversary of Iranian prisoners of the 1980-88 Iraq-Iran War and their return to the country.

“Among these glories, our brave POWs, who tolerated the cruel tortures of the Baath regime, have shown that they have an irreplaceable and significant role [in our history].”

“Our POWs proved that with perseverance and patience, along with bravery and grandeur, we can always overcome whipping, torture and solitary confinement," Zarif said.

MR/4999519