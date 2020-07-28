Defense, combat capability of Army Aviation at 82%

"Today, defense and combat capability of Army Aviation has reached 82 percent, which is a very high level in the field of helicopters," the commander said.

He added that all the Force's helicopters are ready to fly for various exercises and missions.

General Heidari noted that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s Army Aviation has gained salient achievements and progresses in the defense and security field.

As he said the Army Aviation supplies the required equipment and parts for Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (PANHA), as well.

The Army Aviation of the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements in the defense and security field, pinpointing missiles and also an eight-and-a-half kilometer missile.

On July 12, Commander of Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani said that Iran’s Army Aviation will attain long-range 20- and 200km missiles in the near future.

Brigadier General Ghorbani put the number of parts and equipment manufactured at Army Aviation at 435, showing the high capability and potential of Iran’s Army Force in this respect.

