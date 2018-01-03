Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend Composite-Expo 2018

TEHRAN, Jan. 03 (MNA) – Six knowledge-based firms from Iran will display their latest achievements in the upcoming Composite-Expo in Moscow, Russia.

According to the Science and Technology Vice-Presidency of Iran, Iranian knowledge based firms will have their own pavilion for the second year of the event in Russia.

promoting exports, and enhancing scientific, technological collaborations between knowledge-based companies are among the goals of the companies’ participation in this event.

During the 10th edition of Composite-Expo of Moscow last year, Iran’s pavilion was lauded with latest achievements of four Iranian knowledge-based companies and their products were welcome by the visitors.

According to the official website of the Composite-Expo, 11th edition of the International Specialized Exhibition on raw materials, equipment and technologies for composites' producing will be held between February 27-March 1, 2018.

11th Exhibition "Composite-Expo" is a unique exhibition event in Russia and is a platform for development and introduction of composite technologies and materials in different branches of industry.

