INOTEX 2021 kicks off in Tehran

The 10th International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2021) started today and will continue until May 20, in an open space located in Pardis Technology Park.

A total of more than 1850 Iranian companies and startups are present at this edition of the exhibition.

More than 300 startups, technology and knowledge-based companies, innovation centers, and technology parks will present their latest technological products and services the INOTEX 2021.

INOTEX is the premier regional event for professionals engaged in technology and Innovation. Leading governmental organizations of IRAN are the partners behind INOTEX: Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Presidential Center for Innovation and Technology Cooperation and Innovation Fund.

ZZ/5214640