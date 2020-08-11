Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

Aftab:

Political earthquake jolts Lebanon; PM resigns

Ebtekar:

Fall of Lebanon government following Beirut explosion

Ettela’at:

Heads of three branches hold talks to improve people’s livelihood

Presidential election may be held electronically if COVID-19 outbreak continues: Guardians Council spox

University entrance exams may be postponed for a month

Iran:

UNSC facing test of ‘independence’

Javan:

US waiting for another defeat in UNSC

Shargh:

Rouhani offers proposal to counter oil sanctions, guide liquidity

Kayhan:

US prosecutor talks of guerrilla wars in American streets

Former corrupt system thinking of getting back to power: Beirut

MAH