Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 11

Political earthquake jolts Lebanon; PM resigns
Fall of Lebanon government following Beirut explosion
Heads of three branches hold talks to improve people’s livelihood
Presidential election may be held electronically if COVID-19 outbreak continues: Guardians Council spox
University entrance exams may be postponed for a month
UNSC facing test of ‘independence’
US waiting for another defeat in UNSC
Rouhani offers proposal to counter oil sanctions, guide liquidity
US prosecutor talks of guerrilla wars in American streets
Former corrupt system thinking of getting back to power: Beirut
