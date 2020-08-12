Zarif says US determines EU's trade partners not Union itself

"The United States failed to destroy Resolution 2231 despite two years of imposing the most brutal "maximum pressure" ever imposed on a nation," Zarif said on the sidelines of cabinet session on Wednesday.

"The United States now hopes to eventually destroy the resolution by misinterpreting the provisions of the same resolution it left in 2018," he added.

"The United States wants to use its mechanism to destroy the United Nations, this global institution," he noted.

Iranian Foreign Minister said, "If the Security Council is forced to abrogate its resolution by a member's bullying, it will witness several generations of backwardness in the achievement of multilateralism."

"The US government is trying to replace its domestic law with international law," he added.

Zarif said, "The US Department of the Treasury now decides, instead of European governments. It makes decisions for European companies to do business with which companies, whether in connection with the implementation of Resolution 2231 or the implementation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline."

"The international community and the Security Council face an important decision: Do we respect rule of law, or do we return to law of the jungle?", he added.

"While Iran has proven its resilience and decisive response to malicious bullying, I am confident that members of the Security Council are thwarting the despicable electoral effort of the desperate US administration to undermine the diplomatic success of the 21st century," Zarif highlighted.

ZZ/FNA