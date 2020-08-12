AEOI chief expresses sympathy with envoy over Beirut blast

Speaking in his meeting with the Ambassador of Lebanon to Iran Hassan Mohammad Abbas in Tehran on Tuesday, Ali Akbar Salehi expressed his deep condolences to the nation and government of Lebanon over the incident and stated, “this unexpected and unbelievable incident, which claimed lives of more than 150 people and injured more than 5,000 others, made all Iranian people upset.”

As reiterated by the Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani in the recent Cabinet meeting, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance needed by the Lebanese government, Salehi added.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, for its part, also is ready to assist on radiopharmaceuticals and other required nuclear products and services, he emphasized.

Currently, Islamic Republic of Iran is producing a number of medical equipment such as ventilators which are used in medicine for the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19, he said, adding, “we intend to donate some of these devices to the noble nation of Lebanon.”

On Tuesday afternoon last week, a massive explosion rocked Beirut with the force of an earthquake followed by a shock wave that devastated much of the city leading to the death of at least 170 people and injury of more than 6,000 others.

MA/ 4996445