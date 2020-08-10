Beirut Blast to change political arrangement in Lebanon

Speaking in a meeting held by Islamic Society of Engineers, Alireza Sheikh Attar referred to the recent Beirut blast as well as influential remarks of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon and added that It seems after the end of this incident, the political arrangement of the forces in Lebanon will change and some political groups will turn to Hezbollah.

He also analyzed some countries’ approaches in this regard and hailed Iran’s increasing efforts to help the Lebanese people.

"Trump's bizarre stance in the early hours after the incident of the explosion, which he called it a "terrible attack," was a sign of the US president's hastiness and recklessness in dealing with issues", he added.

He also referred to the president of France who is abusing the incident in favor of his country's foreign policy despite his inability to resolve political and economic issues inside France.

RHM/4995140