Regional states should strengthen coop. in combating COVID19

The two sides discussed latest developments on the health issues, including the ways to fight against coronavirus.

During the meeting, Namaki stressed on the expansion of regional cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, expressing hope that this cooperation would lead to the establishment of primary health care and the active participation of the countries and ensure universal access to essential health services.

According to the latest reports, 184 more Iranians have died from coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 18,800. Some 2,345 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 331,189.

ZZ/IRN83903950