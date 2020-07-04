Iraq's PMU, army launch anti-ISIL operation in Anbar

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, in collaboration with the Iraqi army, have launched a successful counter-terrorism operation in the al-Baghdadi desert region of Anbar province.

Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces also managed to identify an ISIL-held underground base in the al-Tarmiyah area of northern Baghdad, which is used by ISIL for training its forces.

Hashd Al-Sha’abi officials said the operation had a positive and important impact on regional security.

In recent months, various areas of Saladin province have been the site of ISIL hideouts, and Iraqi military forces have carried out dozens of operations in the province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have launched a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

