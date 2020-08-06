Lebanese people united against devastating blast

Lebanon, which is currently grappling with many economic and political problems, was the scene of a massive explosion that ripped through the capital, Beirut, on Tuesday, killing at least 137 people, with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded.

Following the horrific explosion in Beirut, several radar images of "unusual patrols and reconnaissance operations" of four US Navy spy planes on the Lebanon-Syria coastline were released.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency in an exclusive interview, Amal Abou Zeid, Advisor to the President of the Lebanese Republic, referred to speculations about the targeting of the Beirut Port by a missile, and how some Israeli news outlets covered the explosion from this angle.

“The Israeli cabinet denied any involvement in the explosion,” Amal Abou Zeid added. “All of these reactions indicate that Tel Aviv is panicking and is very afraid of a stronger reaction by the Lebanese resistance against Israel should the regime’s involvement be confirmed.”

About the negative claims fabricated against Lebanon’s Hezbollah regarding the blast, Amal Abou Zeid said, “It is only natural to see some parties, such as Israel, to falsely accuse Hezbollah of being indirectly involved in the massive explosion that ripped through the Beirut Port. There are also some countries, which oppose Hezbollah and hold the resistance movement responsible for many issues, to raise similar accusations.”

Talking about the reaction of the Lebanese nation to this devastating disaster, he said “This calamity revealed the national solidarity in Lebanon, as reflected in the medical, public and government aid, soon after the explosion.”

“The Lebanese people showed that they are standing united in the face of this great tragedy and are fulfilling their humanitarian and national duties,” he further stressed.

The massive explosion that ripped through the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, took place at a warehouse at the Beirut Port, which, according to Lebanese officials, stored thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate – a substance used in making fertilizers and explosives.

The cargo had been stored at the port since it was confiscated from a ship more than six years ago. The stockpile is believed to have detonated after a fire broke out nearby.

The death toll reached 137 on Thrusday, and with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded, it is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

According to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud, the explosion has rendered 300,000 people temporarily homeless and damage from the disaster would cost the country billions of dollars.

Interview by: Fatemeh Salehi

MNA/4992684