Rouhani holds phone talk with French counterpart on Lebanon

In a tweet on Wednesday, Alireza Moezzi wrote that President Rouhani held a phone talk with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the latest development in Lebanon after the Beirut blast as well as the JCPOA and the INSTEX financial mechanism.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital.

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced that at least 171 people have been killed and 30 to 40 people are still missing due to the explosion.

Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.

