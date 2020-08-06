World shocked by Beirut explosion's human, economic dimension

Referring to his phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister, Jahangiri in a Wednesday tweet wrote, "In a telephone conversation with the Lebanese PM, I expressed my sympathy and condolences to the Lebanese government and people."

"Mr. Hassan Diab also spoke about the will of the Lebanese government and people, saying that Beirut and Lebanon will certainly not kneel down and will stand up again," he added.

In a phone talk with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Jahangiri offered his sympathy over the Beirut port blast and noted that Lebanon's stability and security are significant for all regional countries.

He further wished the Lebanese nation prosperity and added that the Islamic republic stands by Lebanon in difficult times.

He referred to the humanitarian aid sent to the country from Iran and noted that any sanctions against Lebanon in this situation is cruel and in violation of human rights.

Lebanese Prime Minister also appreciated the assistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that the situation in Beirut is critical.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

The incident has so far claimed at least 150 lives and wounded over 4,000 people.

