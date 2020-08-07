Blasts in Beirut 'tragic humanitarian crisis': Nasrallah

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was scheduled to speak on Wednesday night, but due to the massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday, his speech was delayed.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah offered deep condolences to the families of the martyrs of the Beirut blast and describes the blast as a 'tragic humanitarian crisis'.

Sayyed Nasrallah said, "Beirut explosion will leave major negative consequences medically, socially, and economically."

He voiced sympathy with the people affected by the blast, expressing readiness to provide shelters for those whose houses were destroyed or damaged.

He lashed out at the US for imposing sanctions on the entire Lebanese nation.

Commenting on the French president's visit to Beirut, he stressed, " Hezbollah views the visit of the French President Emanuel Macron in a positive way as it comes in the context of helping Lebanon."

Rejecting Saudi and Zionist backed media accusations of the existence of Hezbollah's rockets in the site of the blast, Nasrallah emphasized, "Hezbollah does not have any missile caches in Beirut port."

He went on to say that the accusations are fabricated lies and injustice, adding, " Hezbollah knows about Haifa harbor more than Beirut port."

Calling for a joint probe into the Beirut blast by the Lebanese army and security authorities, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement noted that the probe must not lead to conflict in the country.

He added that culprits behind the Beirut blast must be held accountable regardless of their affiliations.

He urged the Lebanese government to exercise the utmost seriousness to find the culprits based on justice.

