Lebanon needs assistance, solidarity, not intervention

“President Emmanuel Macron's warning in Lebanon wasn't a heal to the wound of the Beirut blast,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Saturday.

“With united ethnicities, faiths and movements, Lebanon who has stood firmly against Israel can maintain national unity, independence.”

Amir-Abdollahian stressed, “Lebanon needs assistance and solidarity, not intervention by external parties.”

Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

“I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them,” said the French president in central Beirut on Thursday, addressing angry crowds of people.

“I will be back on September 1, and if they can't do it, I'll take my political responsibility” toward Lebanon, said Macron who also promised mobilizing aid. “I guarantee you this - aid will not go to corrupt hands,” he added.

On Tuesday afternoon, a catastrophic explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, killing at least 137 people and wounding about 5,000 others.

Dozens of people are still missing, and at least 300,000 people have been displaced as a result of the colossal blast, which leveled the whole port and a large section of central Beirut and turned successive apartment blocks into masses of debris and twisted metal.

A large supply of confiscated explosive material that had been stored in a warehouse at the city's port for the past six years is suspected to have caused the massive explosion, the biggest ever to hit West Asia.

MR/4993368