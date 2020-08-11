Colonial countries cannot act against Iran’s will in region

Seyyed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi in a note on Tue. reacted to France’s shameless intervention in Lebanon’s sovereignty and wrote, “it is defined clearly for trans-regional, arrogant and colonial countries that they cannot take any action in the region against the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is contrary to the material and spiritual interests of regional countries and strategic objectives of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The text of the note is read as follows,

The trans-regional and colonial countries do not dare make any changes in the countries around the jurisdiction of powerful Islamic Republic of Iran in the region. Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God and under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful Establishment in the world. As a matter of fact, Islamic Republic of Iran has been turned into the first power in the region under wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

It is defined for trans-regional, arrogant and colonial countries that they cannot take action in the region against the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran that is contrary to the material and spiritual interests of the countries in the region and the strategic goals of Islamic Iran, because the source of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pure Islam and the dynamic school of Shiism, which is universal and supports all the oppressed and deprived people of the world.

According to the sublime remark of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran will assist whenever it is needed to confront arrogance and infidelity with all its might.

