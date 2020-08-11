Saudi Arabia abusing old regulatory gap in IAEA: Mousavi

Referring to lack of transparency about the dimensions and objectives of Saudi Arabia's nuclear program, Mousavi said, "The important issue about Saudi Arabia's nuclear program is the absence of International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors in the country."

"As a member of the NPT, Saudi Arabia has the right to use nuclear energy peacefully, but must also abide by its obligations under the treaty," he added, saying, "According to the Article 3 of the treaty, Saudi Arabia is required to accept the IAEA Safeguards and the inspections."

Referring to Saudi Arabia's abuse of the safeguard system over the past 20 years, he said, "Saudi Arabia continues to refuse to accept IAEA inspections, despite currently pursuing a comprehensive nuclear program."

When asked about the reasons why IAEA as a nuclear watchdog does not force Riyadh to respond about its nuclear program, Mousavi said, "The Director General of IAEA and the Board of Governors are responsible for Saudi Arabia's abuse from an old regulatory gap."

"We do not understand why the IAEA does not react to Saudi Arabia. It raises a dual standard, especially in relation to the unjustified haste of the IAEA over Iran's nuclear program," he added.

ZZ/FNA13990521000460