Russia says terrorists attacked eight cities in Syria

Speaking in a press conference in Syria, Rear Admiral Alexander Sherbinsky added that eight attacks have been recorded by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization on Jbala, Kermel, Maaret Mouhos, Kafr Battikh, Kafar Roma, Dahr al Kabir, Mellaja in the Idlib province and on Miznas in the Aleppo province.

The admiral added that the Russian military forces continued patrolling the provinces of Aleppo, Al Hasakah, and Deir Ez Zor, while the Russian air force conducted aerial patrolling along fixed routes.

On 5 March 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib province and joint patrolling in the city.

