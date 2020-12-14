US convoy carrying stolen Syrian oil enters Iraq: Report

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), some of the transport trucks were also carrying unspecified military equipment. The state news agency offered no further details on the convoy or its makeup.

The sources said that 16 American armored vehicles accompanied the convoy to the Iraqi border.

In August, Bashar al-Jaafari, Syria’s ambassador to the UN, openly said Trump is stealing Syria’s oil, thus "depriving the Syrian state and Syrian people of the basic revenues necessary to improve the humanitarian situation, provide for livelihood needs, and reconstruction.”

In recent months, US forces have moved dozens of convoys of stolen Syrian oil to al-Hasakah province in Iraq.

Occupying US forces, with the help of the so-called "Syrian Kurdistan Democratic Forces", have seized most of the oil fields in the Al-Jazeera region, between Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zur provinces, and stolen oil outside Syria.

