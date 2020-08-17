Observing health protocols emphasized by all religious figure

He went on to say that Muharram ceremonies in Lebanon were held by Hezbollah and Amal movement in the past years.

Nasrallah highlighted the efforts made by Hezbollah and Amal movement to reach a decision regarding mourning ceremonies.

“The reality is that the COVID-19 in Lebanon is out of control and the hospitals no longer have the capacity for new patients. We have a shortage of medical equipment and medicine. Moreover, people do not observe health protocols," he added.

Nasrallah noted that observing health protocols in mourning rituals is really difficult and stressed the need to avoid public gatherings in Muharram ceremonies.

“We and Amal movement came to the conclusions that it is very difficult to observe these protocols in mourning ceremonies and we cannot guarantee its observance. We have decided not to hold ceremonies in the form of gatherings this year. We hold rituals at a specific time and broadcast them through media outlets,” he continued.

He further called on the Lebanese nation to follow the ceremonies through media outlets and hold rituals at their own home in order to prevent the spread of the disease.