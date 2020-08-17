Republic of Azerbaijan, very important country for Iran

He made the remarks on Sunday evening in a ceremony of honoring former Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi and added, “since we have announced that our neighbors are the first priority of Iran’s foreign policy, the Republic of Azerbaijan is a very important country for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Mousavi could have chosen a simpler mission in Europe and Asia but he selected the Republic of Azerbaijan for his mission which shows the depth of his strategic attitude, Zarif emphasized.

“With his good experience in diplomatic relations, I am sure that he will be more successful in Baku,” Iranian minister added.

Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has established a very good relation with the Republic of Azerbaijan, he said, adding, “I hope that this amicable and friendly ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan will be further strengthened.”

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, who has been named Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, has served as the ministry’s spokesman and head of the Center for Public and Media Diplomacy since April 2019.

MA/5000424