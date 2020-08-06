All IRGC's capacities mobalized to help Lebanese people

Expressing his condolences to the Lebanese nation, government and Hezbollah Resistance Movement over the Beirut explosion, Major General Hossein Salami said, "The Lebanese people are the great symbol of resistance in the Islamic world and they have always confronted these kinds events with patience and perseverance."

Referring to the remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution that the patience in the face of this tragic incident will be a golden page of Lebanon’s honors, he added, "All our capacities have been mobilized to help and assist the Lebanese people."

Emphasizing that Iran will never leave the Lebanese people alone in difficult circumstances and stand by them, Salami said, "We will do our best to provide conditions to help the Lebanese people overcome the tragedies caused by this incident by Iranian humanitarian aids."

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 135 people have been killed and more than 5,000 wounded in a massive explosion at the port in the capital, Beirut.

