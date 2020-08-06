Rouhani voices Iran's readiness for helping Lebanese people

Expressing sympathy with Lebanese government and nation, Rouhani said, "Iranian government and nation, as always, will stand by the dear people of Lebanon, and the Iranian government is ready to send any medical and food consignments."

"Iran's foreign and health ministers, as well as the head of the Red Crescent, have been tasked with keeping in touch with their counterparts so that we can provide any assistance to the Lebanon's people quickly," he added.

He went on to wish a speedy recovery for those injured.

Praising Iranian government and people's sympathy over the Beirut explosion, Michel Aoun, for his part, said, "The Lebanese people have always appreciated the attention and love of the Iranian people and government."

"Naturally, it takes time to investigate all the dimensions of this incident and to summarize the damages," he added.

