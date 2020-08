Referring to the Beirut explosion incident, Raeisi said that it is a humanitarian and universal duty to try to alleviate the suffering of the victims of the Lebanese explosion.

Hezbollah Resistance Movement portrayed Lebanese as a resilient nation in the world during the 33-day War (2006 Lebanon War), he added, saying that no conspiracy can ignore the Lebanon's Resistance and be organized against Lebanese people.

