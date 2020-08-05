Pentagon officials contradict Trump on Beirut explosion

The comments contradict an earlier claim by US President Donald Trump who had referred to the explosion as a “terrible attack."

The defense officials, who declined to be identified so they could speak freely, said they did not know what Trump was talking about, CNN reported.

One official said that if there were indications anyone in the region pulled something off of this scale, it would trigger automatic increases in force protection for US troops and assets in the region – if for no other reason than worry about retribution attacks.

That official noted that none of that has happened so far.

On Tuesday evening in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, two huge explosions in its port sent an enormous blast wave across the city. The scale of the damage is huge, with buildings miles from the port lying in ruin.

Lebanese authorities have said at least 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded in a massive explosion.

MR/PR