Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 5

Ebtekar:
Challenges Biden face for Tehran-Washington ties
Trump against Tik Tok
Etemad:
Massive explosions rock Beirut
Ettela’at:
Iraqi Army targets ISIL positions from air, ground
Leader agrees with giving Order of Sacrifice to Army uni.
Iran:
Beirut in shock after explosions
Javan:
271 cities in ‘red’ or ‘alert’ condition of COVID-19
Smell of sedition from Beirut explosions
Maj. Gen. Salami: Taking Marty Soleimani’s revenge has turned into ideal
Khorasan:
Hiroshima’s nightmare in Beirut
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Imran Khan talks of mediation process between Iran, Saudi Arabia
Kayhan:
How Islamic Jihad Movement infiltrated into security org. of Israel
Iran-China agreement to neutralize US sanctions: National Interest
UAE FM meets with American official, discusses Iran
MAH
Your Comment