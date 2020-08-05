Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 5

Ebtekar:

Challenges Biden face for Tehran-Washington ties

Trump against Tik Tok

Etemad:

Massive explosions rock Beirut

Ettela’at:

Iraqi Army targets ISIL positions from air, ground

Leader agrees with giving Order of Sacrifice to Army uni.

Iran:

Beirut in shock after explosions

Javan:

271 cities in ‘red’ or ‘alert’ condition of COVID-19

Smell of sedition from Beirut explosions

Maj. Gen. Salami: Taking Marty Soleimani’s revenge has turned into ideal

Khorasan:

Hiroshima’s nightmare in Beirut

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Imran Khan talks of mediation process between Iran, Saudi Arabia

Kayhan:

How Islamic Jihad Movement infiltrated into security org. of Israel

Iran-China agreement to neutralize US sanctions: National Interest

UAE FM meets with American official, discusses Iran

MAH