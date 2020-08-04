Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 4

Aftab:

Reasons why America worried about China’s presence in Iran

COVID-19 to kill 1600 individuals every day if people start summer travels, expert warns

Ebtekar:

China’s confrontation with American hegemony

A telecom company complicit in assassination of Gen. Soleimani

Ettela’at:

ISIL attacks terrorists’ detainment center in Nangarhar

Relation between universities, industries so important: Leader

Iran:

No barrier in path of Tehran-Baku economic ties: Vaezi

Javan:

Pompeo: China’s entry to Iran endangers Israel

Kayhan:

Half of American families have no revenue: senator

Pompeo says Iran-China coop dangerous for security of Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia

About the true meaning of the ‘war of wills’

MAH