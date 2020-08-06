  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 6

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, August 6.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran standing by Lebanon

Aftab:

Beirut, Wounded Bride

Ebtekar:

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of some prisoners

Etemad:

Mediterranean bride in fire and blood

Etela'at:

Beirut, Burnt City

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,135 prisoners

Leader sympathizes with Lebanese people over Beirut explosion

Iran:

Leader: "We sympathize with dear Lebanese citizens and stand by them in painful tragedy"

Kayhan:

Terrible explosion of Beirut, accident or crime?!

Mardom Salari:

Washington fears Tehran-Beijing cooperation

