Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 6

Arman-e Melli:
Iran standing by Lebanon
Aftab:
Beirut, Wounded Bride
Ebtekar:
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of some prisoners
Etemad:
Mediterranean bride in fire and blood
Etela'at:
Beirut, Burnt City
Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 2,135 prisoners
Leader sympathizes with Lebanese people over Beirut explosion
Iran:
Leader: "We sympathize with dear Lebanese citizens and stand by them in painful tragedy"
Kayhan:
Terrible explosion of Beirut, accident or crime?!
Mardom Salari:
Washington fears Tehran-Beijing cooperation
