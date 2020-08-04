Leader awards Imam Ali Officers Uni. with Order of Sacrifice

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei granted the Flag and Order of Sacrifice to the military academy upon the request of the Iranian Army and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for the braveries of the graduates of Imam Ali Officer's University during the eight-year war (1980-1988) that the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein imposed against Iran.

Imam Ali Officers' University is the military academy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Forces, located in Tehran. Cadets of the academy achieve the second Lieutenant rank upon graduation and join the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Ground Force.

